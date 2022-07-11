Here's a little peek behind the curtain for you. You want to know how I normally organize the players depicted in this Waiver Wire column? By how rostered they are. It stands to reason that the more rostered ones would be the more interesting ones, doesn't it? But that's not always true.

In this case, the most interesting waiver wire pickups from the weekend -- not best, necessarily, but the ones attracting the most page views -- are among the least rostered. So I'll give them some props right here at the top.

The first is Nolan Jones, who most every publication agreed was a top-100 prospect from 2019 through 2021. He fell off the map last year but has come back strong this year and went 5 for 10 in his first weekend on the job, hitting this 457-foot screamer Saturday:

He's also eligible at -- wait for it -- third base. Oh yeah.

The other is Brett Martin, a reliever of fairly ordinary skill who finds himself with the extraordinary task of closing for the Rangers. That's how it appears, anyway, after he recorded a save both Friday and Saturday. You wonder what happened to Joe Barlow, the 26-year-old who's been perfectly serviceable in the role? Apparently, the Rangers wanted to take some stress off him, and I can only imagine how that conversation went.

So anyway, it may not be true that Jones and Martin are the most impactful of the eight players depicted here, but their potential for impact is the most out of proportion with their roster rates. For now, though, to the back of the line they go.