I had never heard of Tyler Gilbert before Saturday night, and I dare say you hadn't either.

But we're all talking about him now because of what happened that night: He threw a no-hitter, becoming the first pitcher to do so in his first major-league start since Patches O'Houlihan ... erm, Bobo Holloman in 1953.

Here's a quick video showing all 27 outs, if you didn't have the pleasure of watching the performance live:

You know the impression I get watching that video? Gilbert was pretty lucky to come away with a shutout, much less a no-hitter.

Now, you could say every no-hitter has its share of good plays and fortunate bounces, and that's true. But this one went beyond. He allowed an average exit velocity of 90.6 mph, recording five strikeouts while registering just nine swinging strikes. He averaged just 89.3 mph on his fastball.

Removed from the context of a no-hitter, those numbers wouldn't surprise you, not from a 27-year-old career minor-leaguer who has spent most of his professional career working as a reliever. He was stretched out to start at Triple-A this year, and his numbers were decent enough: a 3.44 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 8.6 K/9. You can see why he got a shot with a rebuilding club that's merely playing out the string, but you can also see why he didn't get a shot until now.

What I think happened Saturday was a bit of baseball magic. Everything broke just right to make for something historic. The Gilbert family, particularly the father who was in attendance, got a special memory and the Diamondbacks fanbase a brief moment of celebration during an otherwise moribund season. But there's nothing more to make of it than that.

Gilbert has now been picked up in 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues. I suspect he'll be dropped in most of them after his next start at Coors Field.

While Gilbert was the only pitcher to complete a no-hitter this weekend, there was another who statistically came closer to perfection. And this one is a much more compelling pickup ...