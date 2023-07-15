aaron-civale.jpg

Is your first scoring period after the All-Star break of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week? Well, shoot. These recommendations aren't for you. The matchup information is incomplete, and besides, your lineup has locked already.

But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.

As usual, my choices are limited to those rostered in no more than 80 percent of leagues. Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 17 (July 17-23)
Domingo German SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 30
Matchups
at LAA, vs. KC
Rostered
80%
One of German's past three starts was perfect, and another was pretty close. If he can limit the damage against the Angels in his first turn this week, he'll be rewarded with a plum matchup against the Royals. The strikeouts should be nice either way.
Bryan Woo SP
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. MIN, vs. TOR
Rostered
72%
At first glance, Woo's matchups don't seem all that favorable, but the Twins rank 24th in runs scored and the Blue Jays rank 13th. After getting rocked around in his June 3 debut, he's allowed two earned runs or fewer in every start since.
Aaron Civale SP
CLE Cleveland • #43 • Age: 28
Matchup
at PIT
Rostered
69%
Civale is now sporting a 2.56 ERA after allowing no runs over seven two-hit innings just before the break, and he allowed one run over six three-hit innings the start before. The Pirates don't make for much of a challenge this week.
Seth Lugo SP
SD San Diego • #67 • Age: 33
Matchup
at DET
Rostered
58%
Lugo limits damage by throwing a ton of strikes and keeping the ball on the ground. He's coming off back-to-back quality starts against the Reds and Angels, of all teams, and it's hard to imagine a 28th-ranked Tigers lineup reversing the trend this week.
J.P. France SP
HOU Houston • #68 • Age: 28
Matchup
at OAK
Rostered
74%
France is riding a streak of six straight quality starts, albeit with the sort of strikeout rate that suggests it's all smoke and mirrors. Still, it's a trick he should be able to continue against an Athletics lineup that ranks dead last in runs scored.
Miles Mikolas SP
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 34
Matchup
vs. MIA
Rostered
75%
Mikolas has been getting harder this year than last, but he remains an efficient strike-thrower who works deep into games when he's not getting knocked around. The Marlins lineup has been a little better of late, but you can still bet on a favorable outcome against it.
Wade Miley SP
MIL Milwaukee • #20 • Age: 36
Matchups
at PHI, vs. ATL
Rostered
50%
Miley has come back from a strained lat with an extra 2 mph on his fastball, throwing harder than he has in years. It makes him an intriguing gamble in a two-start week, even if one of those starts is against the Braves.
Kyle Hendricks SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #28 • Age: 33
Matchup
vs. WAS
Rostered
62%
Hendricks may not give you many strikeouts if that's a big deal in your league, but he's likely to limit the damage against a Nationals lineup that ranks 26th in runs scored. Then again, he allowed 10 hits to an Aaron Judge-less Yankees lineup just before the break.
Matt Manning SP
DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 25
Matchups
at KC, vs. SD
Rostered
28%
Manning continues to be anything but a big bat-misser in the majors, but he led the way in a combined no-hitter last time out, throwing 6 2/3 innings. You can't be sure what you're getting from him, but with two starts against a terrible Royals lineup and an underachieving Padres lineup, he might just be worth a roll of the dice.
Michael Lorenzen SP
DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 31
Matchup
at KC
Rostered
39%
The unlikely All-Star is only getting a mention here because he's facing a lineup that ranks second-to-last in runs scored. The last time Lorenzen faced the Royals on June 20, he allowed one run in six innings, but he hasn't had a quality start since.