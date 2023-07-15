Is your first scoring period after the All-Star break of the extra long 10-day variety, lumping the spare weekend together with the first full week? Well, shoot. These recommendations aren't for you. The matchup information is incomplete, and besides, your lineup has locked already.

But if your first scoring period after the All-Star break consisted only of that spare weekend and you're preparing to set your lineup anew Monday, then let's have at it.

As usual, my choices are limited to those rostered in no more than 80 percent of leagues. Check back Sunday for the latest updates.