Some rotations are just a mess right now.

The Marlins will supposedly be back to playing Tuesday, but we don't even know who's healthy for them right now. The Phillies are scheduled to return Monday, but they don't have their full rotation mapped out. To a lesser degree, the same goes for the teams they were scheduled to face this weekend, the Nationals and Blue Jays. Consecutive days with nobody pitching means they don't have to stick to a prescribed turn order.

And then there's the Cardinals, who are in the midst of their own outbreak with new positive tests turning up daily. A whole week's worth of games is on the brink for them, with the Tigers' and Cubs' slates also potentially impacted.

As should be apparent by now, other cancellations are possible. You can never feel too confident that any pitcher will take the turn he's scheduled to take. This is especially noteworthy for pitchers lined up to make two starts since their two-start status is often the only reason you'd choose to use them.

Based on what I can tell right now, though, these are my 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 3 (Aug. 3-9). All are available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

