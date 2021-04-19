Now that all the easy calls like Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers have already been scooped up, the waiver wire isn't as inviting for those looking to fill a pitching opening. If you're here, it should be more as a matter of need than a matter of want.
Of course, that's always been true, but it's worth reiterating in a week when the No. 1 target has a 9.58 ERA and limited strikeout ability. But he does have two starts scheduled, which is more than I can say for most of the pitchers on this week's list.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
It's possible he lines up for two starts if Shohei Ohtani doesn't hop back into the rotation, but even with just one start against a weak Rangers lineup, I'd bet on Griffin Canning and his new slider-heavy approach.
DET Detroit • #32 • Age: 28
The velocity held in his return to the starting rotation, and suddenly he looks a lot more like the pitcher who won AL Rookie of the Year in 2016. It's a gamble with two starts, but the matchups are right.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #30 • Age: 32
The left-hander saw his velocity jump to 2016 levels last time out, making him a pitcher to monitor again in mixed leagues. These two matchups are awfully tempting.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 23
The high-profile rookie still hasn't been much of a bat-misser but has looked more confident in his stuff than he did last year, performing well against better lineups than the Royals.
Jake Junis RP
KC Kansas City • #24 • Age: 28
He's making heavy use of his new cutter, and hitters have been baffled by it through two starts. The Rays lineup isn't what it once was.
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
He got crushed in his first two starts, but then tweaked his mechanics and performed much better last time out.
Joe Ross SP
WAS Washington • #41 • Age: 27
He's thrived on weak contact through two starts, having yet to allow an earned run, but that approach may not be sustainable. The matchups are suboptimal, too.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
He's focused on tunneling his fastball and slider again, and while the emphasis on two pitches may limit how deep he can go into games, he has gotten pretty good results in his last two turns.
Robbie Ray SP
TOR Toronto • #38 • Age: 29
He's had his usual control problems this year, but he's also throwing harder and has a pretty good matchup this time around.
SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 31
After back-to-back quality starts, he might be worth a roll of the dice with an organization that seems to have a good grasp on his strengths.