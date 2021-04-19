michael-fulmer.jpg

Now that all the easy calls like Carlos Rodon and Trevor Rogers have already been scooped up, the waiver wire isn't as inviting for those looking to fill a pitching opening. If you're here, it should be more as a matter of need than a matter of want.

Of course, that's always been true, but it's worth reiterating in a week when the No. 1 target has a 9.58 ERA and limited strikeout ability. But he does have two starts scheduled, which is more than I can say for most of the pitchers on this week's list.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper pitchers for Week 4 (April 19-25)
headshot-image
Griffin Canning SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX
ROSTERED
56%
It's possible he lines up for two starts if Shohei Ohtani doesn't hop back into the rotation, but even with just one start against a weak Rangers lineup, I'd bet on Griffin Canning and his new slider-heavy approach.
headshot-image
Michael Fulmer RP
DET Detroit • #32 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. PIT, vs. KC
ROSTERED
13%
The velocity held in his return to the starting rotation, and suddenly he looks a lot more like the pitcher who won AL Rookie of the Year in 2016. It's a gamble with two starts, but the matchups are right.
headshot-image
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #30 • Age: 32
Matchups
vs. TB, at DET
ROSTERED
52%
The left-hander saw his velocity jump to 2016 levels last time out, making him a pitcher to monitor again in mixed leagues. These two matchups are awfully tempting.
headshot-image
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. KC
ROSTERED
66%
The high-profile rookie still hasn't been much of a bat-misser but has looked more confident in his stuff than he did last year, performing well against better lineups than the Royals.
headshot-image
Jake Junis RP
KC Kansas City • #24 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. TB
ROSTERED
14%
He's making heavy use of his new cutter, and hitters have been baffled by it through two starts. The Rays lineup isn't what it once was.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. TB
ROSTERED
43%
He got crushed in his first two starts, but then tweaked his mechanics and performed much better last time out.
headshot-image
Joe Ross SP
WAS Washington • #41 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. STL, at NYM
ROSTERED
33%
He's thrived on weak contact through two starts, having yet to allow an earned run, but that approach may not be sustainable. The matchups are suboptimal, too.
headshot-image
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
Matchups
at DET
ROSTERED
48%
He's focused on tunneling his fastball and slider again, and while the emphasis on two pitches may limit how deep he can go into games, he has gotten pretty good results in his last two turns.
headshot-image
Robbie Ray SP
TOR Toronto • #38 • Age: 29
Matchups
at TB
ROSTERED
55%
He's had his usual control problems this year, but he's also throwing harder and has a pretty good matchup this time around.
headshot-image
Anthony DeSclafani SP
SF San Francisco • #26 • Age: 31
Matchups
at PHI
ROSTERED
38%
After back-to-back quality starts, he might be worth a roll of the dice with an organization that seems to have a good grasp on his strengths.