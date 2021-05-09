A full slate at Coors Field is the deciding factor for some of the most favorable matchups this week, though there aren't many hitters worth singling out as sleepers for the two visiting teams, the Reds and the Padres. Plenty of Rockies to cite, though.

My favorite would be C.J. Cron if he wasn't contending with a back issue that has sidelined him for three straight. Tough to slot him into your first base slot considering. The good news for that position, though, is that Luke Voit is expected to make his season debut Tuesday, having finally recovered from a torn meniscus. In most leagues, you'll want to get him active right away.

Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

We talk Week 7 sleepers and two prime sell-high Angels on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sleeper hitters for Week 7 (May 10-16) Garrett Hampson CF COL Colorado • #1 • Age: 26 Matchups SD3, CIN4 ROSTERED 76% Not surprisingly, Garrett Hampson's home splits are a big reason why his overall numbers look respectable, so if your league values steals properly, you'll want him active. Evan Longoria 3B SF San Francisco • #10 • Age: 35 Matchups TEX2, @PIT4 ROSTERED 49% The matchups are favorable for a guy who's been scorching the ball like during his Rays days, so presumably, the production will follow. Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • Age: 26 Matchups @DET3, @CHW4 ROSTERED 67% HIs recent hot streak suggests he may have more life in his bat, and he's looked particularly comfortable on the road, which is where the Royals will spend this week. Dom Nunez C COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 26 Matchups SD3, CIN4 ROSTERED 53% In addition to the full week at Coors Field, there's only one left-handed pitcher scheduled to face the Rockies, which makes it the perfect scenario to start this slugging catcher. Andrew McCutchen LF PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 34 Matchups @WAS3, @TOR3 ROSTERED 55% Not only is he heating up with a recent home run binge but he's also in line to face four left-handers this week. His splits have strongly favored lefties the past couple years. Brandon Belt 1B SF San Francisco • #9 • Age: 33 Matchups TEX2, @PIT4 ROSTERED 24% His big series in Colorado has him back on track and ready to bite into some more delicious matchups this week. Raimel Tapia LF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups SD3, CIN4 ROSTERED 69% The recent power production is probably too good to be true, but he should continue to pile up multi-hit games and score a bunch of runs during this week's home slate. Pavin Smith RF ARI Arizona • #26 • Age: 25 Matchups MIA4, WAS3 ROSTERED 30% He hasn't been getting much love even though he's batting leadoff for the Diamondbacks, at least against right-handers, and there are six such pitchers on the schedule this week. Josh Harrison 2B WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 33 Matchups PHI3, @ARI3 ROSTERED 19% One of the hottest hitters in baseball has a track record suggesting it'll be short-lived, but there are enough vulnerable pitchers on the schedule this week for you to take advantage. Tyler Naquin CF CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 30 Week Rankings Matchups @PIT3, @COL4 ROSTERED 53% He's been a tough hitter to recommend in recent weeks because the playing time has been so sporadic, but he actually has started seven straight even with all outfielders healthy. The Reds have the best matchups this week, and they're facing all righties, too.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Reds @PIT3, @COL4

2. Astros LAA3, TEX4

3. Giants TEX2, @PIT4

4. Padres @COL3, STL3

5. Rockies SD3, CIN4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Mariners @LAD2, CLE4

2. Cardinals @MIL3, @SD3

3. Mets BAL2, @TB3

4. Brewers STL3, ATL3

5. Dodgers SEA2, MIA3