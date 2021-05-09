Some of the trendiest pitchers on the waiver wire just so happen to line up for two starts in Week 7 (May 10-16), which makes the weekend before potentially your last chance to nab them. It also makes them the stars of this week's sleeper pitcher crop. Only two of these 10 are lined up for just one start.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Robbie Ray SP
TOR Toronto • #38 • Age: 29
Throwing harder and with more control than ever before, Robbie Ray is looking like a must-start with two starts, regardless of the matchups.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
He's been emphasizing his slider, a pitch he only introduced last year, and the whiffs are beginning to pile up. Come for the matchups, stay for the skills.
ARI Arizona • #40 • Age: 31
He has allowed a combined three earned runs on eight hits over his past four starts, and with his velocity back to pre-2020 levels, it's time to take it seriously.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
An up-and-down pitcher like him is typically worth starting with matchups as good as these.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
Again, we're mostly in it for the matchups for a pitcher who has looked decidedly blah following an impressive season debut.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #99 • Age: 28
Some will have him higher given his season line, his recent-one hit outing and the matchup, but the underlying numbers give me pause.
Luis Garcia SP
HOU Houston • #77 • Age: 24
You have to like the whiff rate and the diverse arsenal even if the outings will be abbreviated. That Rangers matchup in particular makes him worth it.
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
The matchups are nothing to write home about, but he has yet to turn in a bad start thanks to his elite ground-ball rate.
Johnny Cueto SP
SF San Francisco • #47 • Age: 35
Provided Sunday's start goes without a hitch, you'll want to take advantage of this matchup now that the former ace is back from a strained lat.
TB Tampa Bay • #48 • Age: 29
You never know quite what you're getting from a Ryan Yarbrough start, but the whole of them has been good enough the past three years for you to trot him out there when he's lined up for two.