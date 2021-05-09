madison-bumgarner.jpg

Some of the trendiest pitchers on the waiver wire just so happen to line up for two starts in Week 7 (May 10-16), which makes the weekend before potentially your last chance to nab them. It also makes them the stars of this week's sleeper pitcher crop. Only two of these 10 are lined up for just one start.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

  • We talk Week 7 sleepers and two sell-high Angels on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 7 (May 10-16)
Robbie Ray SP
TOR Toronto • #38 • Age: 29
Matchups
at ATL, vs. PHI
ROSTERED
66%
Throwing harder and with more control than ever before, Robbie Ray is looking like a must-start with two starts, regardless of the matchups.
Adbert Alzolay SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Matchups
at CLE, at DET
ROSTERED
35%
He's been emphasizing his slider, a pitch he only introduced last year, and the whiffs are beginning to pile up. Come for the matchups, stay for the skills.
Madison Bumgarner SP
ARI Arizona • #40 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. MIA, vs. WAS
ROSTERED
79%
He has allowed a combined three earned runs on eight hits over his past four starts, and with his velocity back to pre-2020 levels, it's time to take it seriously.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
Matchups
at DET, at CHW
ROSTERED
60%
An up-and-down pitcher like him is typically worth starting with matchups as good as these.
Jordan Montgomery SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 28
Matchups
at TB, at BAL
ROSTERED
68%
Again, we're mostly in it for the matchups for a pitcher who has looked decidedly blah following an impressive season debut.
Taijuan Walker SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #99 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. BAL
ROSTERED
79%
Some will have him higher given his season line, his recent-one hit outing and the matchup, but the underlying numbers give me pause.
Luis Garcia SP
HOU Houston • #77 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. LAA, vs. TEX
ROSTERED
15%
You have to like the whiff rate and the diverse arsenal even if the outings will be abbreviated. That Rangers matchup in particular makes him worth it.
J.T. Brubaker SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. CIN, vs. SF
ROSTERED
66%
The matchups are nothing to write home about, but he has yet to turn in a bad start thanks to his elite ground-ball rate.
Johnny Cueto SP
SF San Francisco • #47 • Age: 35
Matchups
at PIT
ROSTERED
60%
Provided Sunday's start goes without a hitch, you'll want to take advantage of this matchup now that the former ace is back from a strained lat.
Ryan Yarbrough SP
TB Tampa Bay • #48 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. NYY, vs. NYM
ROSTERED
45%
You never know quite what you're getting from a Ryan Yarbrough start, but the whole of them has been good enough the past three years for you to trot him out there when he's lined up for two.