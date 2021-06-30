Okay, maybe it was unfair to expect Jarred Kelenic to be a can't-miss Fantasy baseball contributor. After all, he had played just seven games above High-A when he got the call and hadn't played in a real game that mattered since 2019 before that. Maybe expectations were too high.

Well, expectations were even higher for Wander Franco, whose combination of bat control and plate discipline was supposed to make the transition to the majors easier than for most -- after all, in 39 games at Triple-A this season, the 20-year-old had just an 11.9% strikeout rate. Sure, it was a small sample, but for a guy with more walks than strikeouts as a professional, it was a pretty dang good sign of his readiness.

And yet, while he has struck out just five times in 31 plate appearances, Franco hasn't really fared much better than Kelenic did before his demotion, going 4 for 26 in his first seven games, including just two hits since his debut. It's a tiny sample size, but Fantasy players are already starting to express some concern that Franco will be just the latest big-name prospect to fizzle out upon making their debut. One Fantasy Baseball Today listener put his concerns plainly in a recent email:

"Why does Wander Franco suddenly look exactly like Jarred Kelenic?"

I'm an optimistic guy, and I think Franco will be fine moving forward, more or less. But it's not just about those two players: Top prospects just haven't been living up to expectations this season. Andrew Vaughn, Alex Kiriloff, Nick Madrigal, Dylan Carlson, Ha-seong Kim, Brendan Rodgers, Brendan Rodgers … it's been a tough go for those hitters.

German Marquez nearly threw a no-hitter! Should you be looking to buy or sell him in Fantasy? After four solid starts, should you add Joe Ross and drop somebody like Kenta Maeda or Rich Hill? Which hitters should you target that have strong second half numbers for their careers? Also, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber won't stop raking! Check it all out on FBT in 5 and subscribe here.

Things haven't been quite as rough for the rookie pitchers, with top prospects Casey Mize and Ian Anderson performing well, with Trevor Rogers also emerging as one of the best pitchers of the first half. But still, hyped call-ups like Alek Manoah and Logan Gilbert have been pretty disappointing. In fact, the best rookie hitters and pitchers have been relatively unheralded guys like Rogers and Adolis Garcia.

But this isn't just about individuals. In an article in May, I showed how rookie hitters were performing worse than they have at any point over the last 20 seasons, and that's largely been true for pitchers, too. Rookie starters have a 4.80 ERA this season, compared to a league average of 4.14. Relative to the league, that's the third-worst mark since 2002 -- rookie starters have a 117 ERA-, compared to 118 in 2008 and an ungodly 129 in 2004. But this isn't some kind of long-term trend for pitchers. 2020 saw rookie starters post a 104 ERA-, the best over the last 20 years.

On the hitter side, things remain pretty bleak, too. Collectively, rookies are hitting just .216/.288/.360 this season with a 28.1% strikeout rate. Relative to league average, that's the second-worst performance by rookies since 2002 -- with 2002 being the worst, with a 78 wRC+, as opposed to a 79 this season.

With all that being said, I don't think we can just conclude that this year's rookie crop is especially lacking in talent. I think this is about circumstances as much as anything -- no minor-league games in 2020 and the season starting in May instead of April means everyone's trying to make up for lost time, and the jump from Triple-A to the majors is a tough one in normal circumstances. Adjustments are needed, and you have to think they're coming.

Here are five rookies I'm willing to buy low on, betting that those adjustments will happen sooner rather than later.