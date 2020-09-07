Watch Now: Highlights: Nationals at Braves ( 1:29 )

Thirty-five swinging strikes… are you serious? On his way to racking up 12 strikeouts Sunday, Jacob deGrom did so with 35 swinging strikes against the Phillies. I'm not sure how he's doing it but at 32 years old, DeGrom looks like the best version of himself. We're talking about a back-to-back Cy Young award winner!

It's worth noting that his age is quite deceptive for a few reasons; first, he started off as a shortstop in the minors so he doesn't have as much wear and tear, and second, he's really only become a workhorse the past five seasons. It's going to be interesting to see how deGrom and Yu Darvish finish out their respective seasons as they battle it out for the NL Cy Young.

On to the rest of Sunday.

Sunday's biggest winners

Watching a healthy Corey Seager swing the bat in 2020 is among my favorite parts of this Fantasy Baseball season. Seager smashed two home runs on Sunday, bringing his total to 11 on the season. He's currently batting .333 with a .638 slugging percentage yet he's actually under performing. According to Statcast, Seager's xBA is .371 while his xSLG is .746! He is actually No. 1 in all of baseball in expected slugging percentage. Just. Stay. Healthy. Entering Sunday, Garrett Richards had pitched a combined 6.1 innings over his last three starts. He needed a bounce-back performance and got just that. Richards allowed three runs over seven innings, striking out nine Oakland A's. He was dropped in quite a few leagues (rightfully so), but if he's available, Richards makes for a solid start against the Giants this week. Edwin Encarnacion is heating up! The big man went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI Sunday and has now hit four homers over his last nine games. If you've played Fantasy Baseball the past few seasons, you know how streaky Encarnacion can be. He's rostered in 63% of CBS leagues, so he might be available in shallower formats.

Sunday's biggest losers

I'm not officially hitting the panic button on Patrick Corbin yet, but we're getting closer. Corbin allowed a season-high five runs on Sunday against the Braves while adding four walks. His ERA now stands at an unspectacular 4.34. Along with his fastball velocity being down two MPH, his swinging strikes are also way down while his hard contact is way up. I don't think he's a must-start this week when he faces the Braves again. Along the same lines as Corbin, Austin Meadows is caught in a bit of the rut. He finished 0-for-4 Sunday with three strikeouts, bringing his batting average down to .220. The biggest issue for Meadows is that his strikeouts are up to 28.8% this season. That's not the Meadows we saw last season. Like Corbin, I don't think Meadows is a must-start option, especially in three-outfielder leagues this week. We've seen a few big blow-ups recently and Framber Valdez was the latest victim Sunday. While he did go seven-plus innings Sunday, Dusty Baker stayed with Valdez too long as he allowed eight runs on 11 hits. Even with this disaster, his ERA sits at 3.61. Valdez has been one of the better pitchers this season, so I'm willing to give him a pass for this one.

