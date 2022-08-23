Happy Tuesday, everyone! Yesterday, we pointed to some of Scott White's favorite sleeper hitters and pitchers for this week -- and Edward Cabrera topped the list for pitchers. He stuck out like a sore thumb when projecting the two-start pitchers you want in this pivotal week, and he paid it off immediately on Monday night.

Cabrera labored through a rough first inning where he walked two batters and needed 24 pitches to get out of it, but then he shut the door -- needing just 77 pitches to get through the next seven innings. Cabrera pitched an eight-inning shutout and struck out seven batters against the A's. It was the first time Cabrera pitched seven or more innings in his career.

Cabrera's dominant changeup accounted for 12 of the 15 induced swinging strikes he generated. And we've since learned that Cy Young hopeful Sandy Alcantara has mentored Cabrera. With such similar profiles as pitchers, this bodes really well for Cabrera's future with the Marlins. In seven starts, Cabrera has racked up a 1.41 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 38 1/3 innings pitched. He has all the looks of a future ace and a week winner in the now.

Scott White profiled several players you'll want to put in claims for in his latest waiver wire:

Dustin May from Scott: "I would certainly opt for Dustin May if he happens to be available in your league still. Check out what he did in his return from Tommy John surgery: five innings, nine strikeouts, one hit allowed and no runs allowed. That's after compiling a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 15.4 K/9 across six rehab starts. Yeah, he's insane, but at 86 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues already, he's also not so applicable here."

Scott also sees Jesus Luzardo as a viable option to scoop off the wire: "The most impressive thing about Luzardo's start Friday is it came against the Dodgers, a team that's not only a distant first in runs scored but is also on pace for the most wins we've seen in a couple decades. He held them to one run in 6 1/3 innings for his third strong start in four turns since coming back from a strained forearm. He hasn't retained the velocity bump he enjoyed just before the injury, but he has gone the more sustainable route of throwing his best pitches more -- specifically, the changeup, which has a 50 percent whiff rate. He threw it 39 percent of the time Friday, giving him three straight with 30 percent or more. He was throwing it only about 20 percent of the time previously."

Albert Pujols making history

Never count Albert Pujols out as the veteran superstar is proving once again that he's not quite finished with his legacy. Pujols collected two hits and his 14th home run on Monday -- No. 693 on his career and his sixth homer over his last seven games. Per Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats on Twitter), Pujols is slugging 1.300 over his last 10 games. That's his highest slugging percentage in a 10-game span in his entire career. Think about how absurd that is.

A whole new Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery has evolved into an entirely new pitcher since joining the Cardinals. He went from solid pitcher to someone National League opponents can barely get a hit off. Montgomery allowed just one total base runner against the Cubs on Monday and struck out seven batters on 99 pitches. Since joining the Cardinals, he has allowed just one total earned run -- through four starts!

Montgomery has changed his pitch mix since joining his new team -- leaning more heavily on his four-seamer -- throwing it nearly three times as often as he did before joining the Cardinals. He has lowered his season-long ERA to 3.08 and he projects as a pitcher you can rely on down the stretch run.

Who's hot

Drew Smyly has flashed in the past and he's on one of his runs right now that should make you want to consider grabbing him now off the waiver wire. Smyly was strong again on Monday against St. Louis when he allowed just one earned run and four hits over seven innings of work. He has now allowed a total of just three earned runs over his last four outings combined. Smyly no longer throws his cutter (he's cut it out almost entirely) and it seems to be working. He has just a 1.13 ERA over his last four starts.

Yankees closer is ... who?

Clay Holmes emerged out of virtually nowhere as a shutdown closer for one of the league's best teams, but his grip on the job appeared to be slipping prior to hitting the injured list due to back spasms. Holmes threw a bullpen session that reportedly lasted about 15 pitches on Sunday, per Meredith Markovits of the YES network. His next bullpen session is expected today and it's possible he'll be able to return to the Yankees after the minimum of 15 days. He was placed on the IL less than a week ago.

Scot wrote about the Yankees' bullpen situation in his latest bullpen report: "Clay Holmes' bout with back spasms came at a time when he was already losing his grip on the closer role, and with Aroldis Chapman surging, a changing of the guard seemed to be in order. Chapman has just as quickly unraveled, though, allowing three earned runs while walking four in his past two appearances, spanning one inning, and still hasn't gotten a save chance since returning from the IL. The Yankees' past two saves have actually gone to Jonathan Loaisiga, who has an ERA near 6.00, and Scott Effross, who just went on the IL himself. It all points to Holmes getting another chance when he returns, which may be in less than a week."

Fantasy news, injuries and notes

For a complete recap of every injury, update and more, make sure you're locked into the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast where Frank, Scott and Chris dive deep into every player note. For the CliffsNotes version, we'll recap the biggest news and notes you need to know right here: