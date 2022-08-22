I'm not going to say you shouldn't pick up Patrick Sandoval after his complete game shutout Friday. He was a trendy breakout pick coming into the year, has two genuine swing-and-miss pitches in the changeup and slider, and registered a season-high 24 swinging strikes in the sort of performance we've been hoping he would give us all along.

Patrick Sandoval LAA • SP • 43 Friday at Tigers INN 9 H 4 ER 0 BB 0 K 9 View Profile

But is him finally giving it to us in (checks notes) late August some sort of validation, particularly when the opponent is (checks notes) the Tigers?

I'm generally not one to dismiss standout performances against bad teams because, well, this isn't my first day covering baseball, a sport where even the best teams win just 60 percent of their games (sometimes a little more). Still, the Tigers have been the source of a few pitcher fakeouts recently, particularly with regard to swinging strikes. Michael Kopech had 19 against them two turns ago. He's had only one other start with even 15. Aaron Civale had 17 against them last time out. He's had only two other starts with double digits.

In a year with no shortage of anemic offenses, the Tigers have ranked dead last in runs scored basically from start to finish, so you have to take any pitcher performance against them with a grain of salt. It's possible Friday just happened to be the moment when Sandoval learned to harness his stuff and stop beating himself with walks, but considering it was only the second time he had gone even six innings in his past nine starts, lowering his WHIP to a still-woeful 1.40, I remain skeptical.

I would instead opt for any of the starting pitchers featured among these eight players. I would certainly opt for Dustin May if he happens to be available in your league still. Check out what he did in his return from Tommy John surgery:

Dustin May LAD • SP • 85 Saturday vs. Marlins INN 5 H 1 ER 0 BB 2 K 9 View Profile

That's after compiling a 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 15.4 K/9 across six rehab starts. Yeah, he's insane, but at 86 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues already, he's also not so applicable here.

So who is?