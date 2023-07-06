Estrada (hand) is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-to-6 weeks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

That timeline will be extended if Estrada requires surgery, but for now he's just in rest and treatment mode. The dynamic 27-year-old suffered a fracture in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Sunday against the Mets and the Giants officially placed him on the injured list Monday. Casey Schmitt should continue to draw most of the starts at second base in Estrada's absence.