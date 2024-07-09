The Giants reinstated Estrada (wrist) from the 10-day injured list and he will start at second base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Estrada had been playing through multiple injuries before being placed on the 10-day IL on June 28 with a left wrist sprain. He didn't end up needing a rehab assignment, and his return bolsters the infield depth for San Francisco. Estrada is slashing .231/.264/.376 with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 311 plate appearances this season.