Valencia, who went 3-for-5 with a triple, two-run home run and two runs in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday, is projected to platoon with newly acquired, left-handed-hitting Yonder Alonso at first base moving forward, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Although Valencia has steadily improved against right-handed pitching as his career has unfolded, Alonso brings a solid .286 average and .948 OPS -- along with 18 home runs and 40 RBI -- against that handedness this season. Valencia's overall playing time thus projects to take a hit, although the designated hitter spot serves as a way to get both players in the lineup simultaneously on occasion.

