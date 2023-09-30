Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers.

Rojas had gone 26 games without a homer, hitting a paltry .236 in that span. He went yard in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fourth in Friday's contest. The second baseman is batting .280 with the Mariners, an improvement on his .248/.307/.342 slash line over 103 games between Seattle and Arizona this season. All four of his homers have come with the Mariners, and he's added 40 RBI, 47 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 17 doubles this year.