Rojas went 2-for-2 in a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.

Rojas' pair of singles were the only hits the Mariners' moribund offense was able to muster against Grayson Rodriguez and a trio of relievers. The veteran infielder has emerged from a recent 0-for-13, four-game skid in solid fashion, going 5-for-13 over the next four contests, albeit with just one extra-base hit (a double) in that span.