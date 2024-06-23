Rojas went 2-for-5 with a run in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Rojas got in on the fun of the Mariners' 15-hit barrage with his third multi-hit effort in the last seven games. The 29-year-old's bat has been running very hot over the entirety of that span, as evidenced by his .348 average and 1.009 OPS across 25 plate appearances. Rojas has been one of the steadier hitters in an inconsistent Seattle attack, offering a solid balance of pop (18 extra-base hits), speed (two triples, six stolen bases) and plate discipline (18.2 percent strikeout rate) across 67 games.