Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in an extra-inning win over the Twins on Friday.

Rojas was the only Mariner to garner multiple hits on a quiet night overall for Seattle's bats, and he contributed the first run of the game on a fifth-inning two-bagger that plated Mitch Haniger. Rojas now has four multi-hit efforts in the last 12 games, a stretch during which he's accumulated five extra-base hits despite just a modest .250 average and .302 on-base percentage. Friday's production also snapped a rare skid for Rojas, who'd gone 0-for-14 over the previous four contests.