The Mariners acquired Taylor from the Royals on Monday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It's already the third time the 25-year-old has been traded, as he went from the Guardians to the Blue Jays in the Joe Smith trade back in 2017 and from the Jays to the Royals in the Whit Merrifield deal in 2022. Taylor has elite speed and slashed .301/.418/.466 with eight homers and 43 steals at Triple-A Omaha in 2023. He swiped eight more bags in 31 games with Kansas City but hit only .200/.279/.267. Taylor can play all over the diamond and has options remaining.