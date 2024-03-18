Taylor went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and two runs in a Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Taylor pushed his spring average to .286, a solid figure that's accompanied by Sunday's double, two home runs, four RBI, three steals and seven runs. The 25-year-old, a late-January trade acquisition, brings an eclectic skill set that includes some outstanding speed, and he seemingly doesn't have anything left to prove at the Triple-A level after slashing .282/.384/.448 with a 13.5 percent walk rate and modest 21.2 percent strikeout rate across 694 plate appearances there the last two seasons. However, Taylor doesn't make the projected Opening Day roster of Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, implying he could well begin the season at Triple-A Tacoma.