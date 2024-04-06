Taylor, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Friday's loss to the Brewers as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and remained in the game in left field. He went 1-for-2 with a run.

Taylor couldn't deliver in his pinch-hit at-bat, grounding out to first with two men on and the score knotted at 3-3. However, the speedy 25-year-old laced a single to center field in the ninth inning to help ignite a rally that fell just short. Friday's game marked Taylor's Mariners regular-season debut, and with the team in need of some offensive punch, there's a possibility his stay with the big-league club can extend beyond Ty France's paternity leave.