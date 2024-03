The Mariners optioned Taylor to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

After struggling with the Royals last season, Taylor was able to put together a solid spring, slashing .273/.342/.485 with two homers and six RBI across 38 plate appearances. If Taylor is able to keep his bat hot as he moves to Tacoma, he could return to Seattle this summer as a utility player.