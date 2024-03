Sanchez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins are facing their second left-handed starter of the season, so Sanchez will once again head to the bench. The 26-year-old is 2-for-7 with three RBI and a stolen base in two games. Avisail Garcia will receive the start in right field against Pittsburgh southpaw Bailey Falter.