McNeil (hamstring) went 0-for-2 while playing five innings at second base Sunday in the first game of his rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn.

Since he's been sidelined for nearly a month with a strained left hamstring, McNeil is expected to remain on his rehab assignment for about a week before the Mets bring him back from the injured list. Once he returns, McNeil will likely settle into an everyday role at either third or second base, leaving fewer starts available for the likes of Jonathan Villar, Jose Peraza and Luis Guillorme.