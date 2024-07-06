McNeil went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Pirates.

His third-inning shot off Paul Skenes opened the scoring on the night, but it proved to be a drop in the bucket as the Mets got routed 14-2. McNeil is quietly showing flickers of life at the plate -- two of his five homers on the season have come in the last eight games, and he's batting .250 (8-for-32) over that stretch. Even with that modest uptick in production, McNeil's .216 batting average and .585 OPS on the year are by far career worsts.