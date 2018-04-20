Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.: Recovering from early slump
Tatis went 2-for-6 with two runs scored for Double-A San Antonio in the club's 10-5 win over Midland on Thursday.
After a dazzling 2017 campaign at Low-A Fort Wayne, Tatis received a late-season cameo with the Double-A affiliate and held his own, prompting the Padres to have their top prospect skip the High-A level entirely. Tatis has had a tougher go in his return to San Antonio this season, but he seems to be finding his comfort zone after an 0-for-12 start. Over his subsequent 10 starts, Tatis has turned in four multi-hit performances, though making consistent contact has been an issue. Tatis has a 32.2 percent strikeout rate over his 59 plate appearances, an eight-point increase from his 2017 mark in the Midwest League.
