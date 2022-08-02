Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Segura (finger) will likely be activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Segura went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base while starting at second base Tuesday in what is expected to be his final rehab game at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Altogether, Segura batted just .192 during his seven-game rehab assignment, but more importantly, he avoided any setbacks with his surgically repaired right index finger. Expect Segura to settle back into an everyday role at second base once activated Thursday, leaving rookie Bryson Stott and veteran Didi Gregorius to vie for playing time at shortstop.