The Phillies placed Rucker on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right hand arterial vasospasm.

More specifically, Rucker's right middle finger had been bothering him in spring training, as he didn't make any Grapefruit League appearances after March 1. Per MLB.com, Rucker isn't dealing with any sort of nerve issue or thoracic outlet syndrome even though he experienced numbness in the finger, but it's unclear when he might be ready to make his season debut.