The Phillies transferred Rucker (hand) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Rucker has already missed more than 60 days with right hand arterial vasospasm, so the move is merely to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. The reliever is without a clear timeline to begin a minor-league rehab assignment or return from the IL.