Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 victory over Washington.

The 31-year-old outfielder padded Philadelphia's lead with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Castellanos has now reached 20 homers for the fifth time in his career. In 10 games since the beginning of August, he has posted a stellar 1.039 OPS with six long balls and 12 RBI during that stretch.