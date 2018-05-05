Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On-base streak still going
Herrera went 1-for-4 Friday against the Nationals, extending his streak of consecutive games reaching base at least once to 33 games.
The streak is the longest of its kind for the Phillies since Darin Ruf had a 33-game streak of his own back in 2012-2013. Herrera is having a career season for the Phillies so far this year, hitting .330/.387/.473 with three homers and a steal through 30 games. His .374 BABIP suggests those numbers are due to fall, though he's run high a high BABIP throughout his career, with a .360 lifetime figure, so he may not be due for a ton of regression. He's also cut his strikeout rate to 15.3 percent at a time when strikeouts are at an all-time high.
