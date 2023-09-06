Selby will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday will mark the third time Selby has served as Pittsburgh's opener since being promoted to the majors in August. He didn't allow a run in either of his first two starts, but he gave up two runs in just one-third of an inning during his most-recent appearance. He'll likely stay in the game for an inning or two before handing things over to Mitch Keller, who is likely to serve as a bulk reliever.