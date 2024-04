The Pirates designated Selby for assignment Tuesday.

Selby will be squeezed off the Pirates' 40-man roster following the acquisition of Joey Bart from San Francisco. The 26-year-old right-hander made 21 appearances for the Pirates in 2023, accumulating a gaudy 9.00 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 24 innings. His Triple-A numbers have been decent since reaching Indianapolis in 2022, but his poor performance during his first MLB stint may prevent teams from claiming him off waivers.