Speas joined the Rangers for minor-league camp this week and has elected to resume his playing career after spending most of the 2022 season on the restricted list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

During his last full season in 2021, the 24-year-old right-hander struggled to the tune of an 11.15 ERA, 2.48 WHIP and 30:26 K:BB across 15.1 innings between stops at Double-A Frisco and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The Rangers will likely assign Speas to a lower-level affiliate to begin the season with the hope that he can regain confidence and show improved control. A 2016 second-round draft pick, Speas is blessed with a fastball that can hit the triple digits, so he could have some developmental upside as a reliever if he's able to find the strike zone on a consistent basis.