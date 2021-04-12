Bush was diagnosed with a flexor tendon strain in his right arm Monday and will miss at least 12 weeks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bush was seen as a potential candidate for saves in Texas this season as injuries struck several other pitchers in the Rangers' bullpen. The injury bug has now struck him as well, and he'll be out until early July at the earliest. He's expected to be re-examined in six weeks, at which point his timeline may become clearer. Ian Kennedy has recorded both of the Rangers' saves thus far this season.