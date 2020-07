McKay (undisclosed) has not been seen in camp since July 6, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Yonny Chirinos (undisclosed) was spotted for the first time Sunday, so McKay is likely behind in the competition for the Rays' final rotation spot. Trevor Richards, who is stretched out enough to log five innings, could open the year as the team's de facto fifth starter, but they will likely limit their non-elite starters to turning the opposing lineup over no more than twice.