Raley went 3-for-5 with one double, one home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

This was Raley's best game at the plate since April 3rd against Washington, when he smacked two homers. That was the outfielder's only other multi-hit game of the year, so yesterday's performance was especially rare. The 28-year-old will look to keep improving on his .214/.286/.536 slash line as the season goes on.