Rays' Tommy Pham: Extends on-base streak to 31 games

Pham extended his on-base streak to 31 games by going 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

The outfielder is rolling, last failing to reach base Aug. 20. Before Saturday's contest, Pham was sporting a .333/.442/.615 line with seven homers, three stolen bases and 21 RBI since his July 31 trade to Tampa Bay. He added his 14th swipe in this contest and hopes to take a 32-game run into next season after Sunday's season finale.