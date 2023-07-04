Duvall is out of the lineup in part Tuesday because he's sick, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

It helps explain why Duvall is on the bench for a third time in four games, although his struggles over the last month are also no doubt a contributing factor. It sounds like he could be ready to play Wednesday, but at this point it's looking like Jarren Duran might have the leg up for playing time in center field against right-handers.