Duvall is out of the lineup in part Tuesday because he's sick, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
It helps explain why Duvall is on the bench for a third time in four games, although his struggles over the last month are also no doubt a contributing factor. It sounds like he could be ready to play Wednesday, but at this point it's looking like Jarren Duran might have the leg up for playing time in center field against right-handers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Adam Duvall: Falling into short-side platoon•
-
Red Sox's Adam Duvall: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Adam Duvall: Takes seat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Adam Duvall: On bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Adam Duvall: Launches first homer since return•
-
Red Sox's Adam Duvall: Not in lineup for Game 2•