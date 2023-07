Duvall is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Duvall has now been on the bench for three consecutive games when the opposition starts a right-hander, making one start against a lefty over that stretch (and going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts). He's hitting only .154/.247/.262 with a 36 percent strikeout rate since returning from the injured list and could be falling into a short-side platoon role in center field with Jarren Duran.