Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Wednesday that Casas (shoulder) is close to starting a hitting program, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas missed the final few weeks of the 2023 regular season because of inflammation in his right shoulder, but he is basically back to full strength here in early November. When healthy this year, the young first baseman put up a strong .856 OPS with 24 home runs and 65 RBI over 132 games.