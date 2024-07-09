Casas (ribs) is expected to start hitting off a tee this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Casas has been taking dry swings since June 26 but will progress to hitting off a tee later this week. The first baseman isn't expected to begin a rehab assignment until after the All-Star break, but it's possible he'll be activated near the end of July.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Two weeks out from rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Takes swings in batting cage•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Will begin swinging this week•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Gets MRI to check healing•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Taking slight swings•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Still not cleared to swing bat•