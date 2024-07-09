Share Video

Casas (ribs) is expected to start hitting off a tee this week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas has been taking dry swings since June 26 but will progress to hitting off a tee later this week. The first baseman isn't expected to begin a rehab assignment until after the All-Star break, but it's possible he'll be activated near the end of July.

