Red Sox manager said Friday that "it will be a while" when asked if Casas (ribs) was close to a rehab assignment, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

There were encouraging reports on Casas prior to the All-Star break, but the first baseman still feels some pain in his side. He continues to hit off a tee and take soft toss. When asked about a September return, the manager said the team and players are focused on what they need to do in the present, and "to start thinking 12 days from now or 15 days from now, that's not the way we're doing it." Cora's comments put a damper on the talk of Casas getting into game action anytime soon.