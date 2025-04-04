Casas went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Orioles.

Like a few of his teammates, Casas had a quiet start to the regular season, going 1-for-17 (.059) through his first five games, but had an encouraging finish to team's seven-game road trip. His two-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Red Sox breathing room and enabled Boston to win its first series of the season. One thing to monitor going forward is how manager Alex Cora configures the lineup against lefties. Casas was often given days off against left-handers last season, and he was on the bench for the lone southpaw the team faced thus far in 2025. He'll look to build off Thursday's contributions in Boston's home opener Friday against St. Louis right-hander Erick Fedde.