Casas batted sixth and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora trotted out a reconfigured batting order Sunday, dropping Casas, who had batted cleanup behind Alex Bregman in all 12 of his starts, to sixth. The hot-hitting Wilyer Abreu was promoted to cleanup. "Willy is swinging the bat well," Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "Triston put some good swings two nights ago but I felt like today was a good day to have this configuration." Casas entered Sunday's contest batting .176 (9-for-51) with a .530 OPS.