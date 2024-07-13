Share Video

Casas (ribs) took soft toss and swung off a tee Friday, Peter Abraham of The Boston Glove reports.

Swinging off a tee represents an advancement in Casas' rehab. The injured first baseman had been limited to dry swings since late June. He's expected to begin a rehab assignment following the All-Star break and is hoping for a late-July return.

