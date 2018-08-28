Casali is picking up a rare start at first base Tuesday night, batting eighth against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Casali has had a fantastic season at the plate in limited exposure as the backup catcher, well above his career norms. He's coming off a big day on Saturday that included a homer against right-hander Brandon Kintzler. He'll face the Brewers' Junior Guerra on Tuesday.

