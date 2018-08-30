Casali will start at catcher and bat sixth Thursday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

After starting at first base Wednesday and finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI in the Reds' 13-12 loss in 10 innings, Casali will move behind the plate for the series finale with regular backstop Tucker Barnhart receiving the day off. The absence of Joey Votto (lower leg) has allowed Casali and Barnhart to rotate duties at catcher and first base over the last several games, but with Votto returning from the DL on Thursday, the two will likely be limited almost exclusively to catching duties going forward. Expect Barnhart, a 2017 Gold Glove winner, to see the overwhelming share of starts at catcher in the season's final month, leaving few opportunities left over for Casali.