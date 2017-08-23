Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rips two homers, sets new career high
Suarez went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, five RBI and three runs against the Cubs on Tuesday.
He's now up to 23 long balls, snapping a tie with last season's previous personal best of 21. Suarez has also hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games (and drew three walks in the other one), a stretch in which he's hit .405/.559/.857 on the strength of five homers and 14 bases on balls. The 26-year-old is truly coming into his own at the plate, with his much-improved on-base ability a major part of the equation.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...