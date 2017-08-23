Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Rips two homers, sets new career high

Suarez went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, five RBI and three runs against the Cubs on Tuesday.

He's now up to 23 long balls, snapping a tie with last season's previous personal best of 21. Suarez has also hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games (and drew three walks in the other one), a stretch in which he's hit .405/.559/.857 on the strength of five homers and 14 bases on balls. The 26-year-old is truly coming into his own at the plate, with his much-improved on-base ability a major part of the equation.