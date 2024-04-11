Candelario went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

Candelario has one hit over the last 18 at-bats, dropping his average to .152 and OPS to .535 for the season. Those are unbecoming numbers for a cleanup hitter. He's part of a big hole in the middle of the Reds' order along with third place batter Christian Encarnacion-Strand (.154/.417). The slump is causing Candelario to chase more than normal; he's swinging at a career-high 36 percent of offerings outside the zone.